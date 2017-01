KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found in a home in the 6600 block of Paseo.

Officers and an ambulance were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on a medical call. When they arrived they found a deceased woman.

The victim is described as white and in her early 40's.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.