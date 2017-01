OLATHE, Kan. - UPDATE 1/1/2017: Officials estimate there was at least $100,000 in damages and the house was almost a total loss.

An early morning Olathe house fire displaces a family of four, but no injuries were reported.

Shortly after 1:15 Sunday morning a passerby saw smoke from a home at 325 Chester Terrace and called 911.

Fire crews arrived to smoke and fire showing from the home.

After a few minutes crews went into defensive mode, and fought the fire from the outside.

The family of four - two adults and two children were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The house suffered extensive damage, but the cause has not yet been determined.

