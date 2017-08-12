Human remains found in Big Eleven Lake Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Human remains were found Friday afternoon in Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a tip in a missing person's case.

Deputies asked KCK firefighters to check the lake, and they found the remains.

“When the fire department came, when they found it, they actually had to remove some of the weeds around it to get a better look at what it is,” said Cpt. David Thaxton with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

As investigators recovered the remains, William Boyd’s family gathered across the street.

The 61-year-old, known to many as “Bucky,” has been missing for over a week. His family told 41 Action News the Big Eleven Lake was his favorite place to visit.

“This was part of his routine,” said Emanule Taylor, Bucky’s son. “We are praying this is not him. We are praying he comes home safe.”

Investigators have not identified the remains and told 41 Action News it could take weeks to do so.