Human remains found in Big Eleven Lake Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Human remains were found Friday afternoon in Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.
Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a tip in a missing person's case.
Deputies asked KCK firefighters to check the lake, and they found the remains.
“When the fire department came, when they found it, they actually had to remove some of the weeds around it to get a better look at what it is,” said Cpt. David Thaxton with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.
As investigators recovered the remains, William Boyd’s family gathered across the street.