Impact of new curfew for Kansas City trails, parks

For years the city has been considering limiting hours, like other surrounding cities, but recent homicides have fast-tracked their actions.
Already, the city has increased police presence on trails and throughout parks, as well as installed cameras on the trails.
“I’m sure the city wants to do a curfew to make people feel more safe but I don’t think that will really help,” Kristin Witthouse told 41 Action News as she was walking her dog along the trail.
Within months there have been four homicides on or along the Indian Creek Trail. However, each man was found during hours the city now considers ‘open.’
John Palmer
His body was found around 4 p.m. KCPD responded to a KCFD ambulance call near Bannister and Lydia.
Timothy Rice
His body was found around 10 a.m. KCPD responded to an ambulance call in Minor Park.
David Lenox
His body was found around 10:51 p.m. KCPD dispatched to an ambulance in route call.
Mike Darby
His body was found around 6:30 a.m. KCPD dispatched to Indian Creek Trail.
“I think [the curfew] is a good tool across the board for the community to be on alert,” said Canady. “Once you cast those hours you have more activity, it’s proven those areas become safer because you have more activity, more ears and people who do bad things aren’t going to do them where there are going to be witnesses.”
Other cities around the metro have park curfews.
Most families of the victims and neighborhood groups have endorsed city council's decision, calling it a "step in the right direction."