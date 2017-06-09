Impact of new curfew for Kansas City trails, parks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - After a series of homicides near and on Kansas City trails, City Council is hoping a new curfew will help you feel and stay safe.

Previous story: KC police are 'aware of similarities,' actively investigating homicides along Indian Creek Trail

Thursday, the full council voted unanimously to pass a curfew for all 221 of the city’s parks.

“With the hours being said, the focus is for us to encourage more activity in the parks and along the trails during those hours,” said councilwoman Alissia Canady.

According to the ordinance, the city’s parks and trails will be closed from midnight until 5 a.m.

For years the city has been considering limiting hours, like other surrounding cities, but recent homicides have fast-tracked their actions.

Already, the city has increased police presence on trails and throughout parks, as well as installed cameras on the trails.

“I’m sure the city wants to do a curfew to make people feel more safe but I don’t think that will really help,” Kristin Witthouse told 41 Action News as she was walking her dog along the trail.

Within months there have been four homicides on or along the Indian Creek Trail. However, each man was found during hours the city now considers ‘open.’

John Palmer His body was found around 4 p.m. KCPD responded to a KCFD ambulance call near Bannister and Lydia. Timothy Rice His body was found around 10 a.m. KCPD responded to an ambulance call in Minor Park. David Lenox His body was found around 10:51 p.m. KCPD dispatched to an ambulance in route call. Mike Darby His body was found around 6:30 a.m. KCPD dispatched to Indian Creek Trail.

“I think [the curfew] is a good tool across the board for the community to be on alert,” said Canady. “Once you cast those hours you have more activity, it’s proven those areas become safer because you have more activity, more ears and people who do bad things aren’t going to do them where there are going to be witnesses.”

Other cities around the metro have park curfews.

Most families of the victims and neighborhood groups have endorsed city council's decision, calling it a "step in the right direction."