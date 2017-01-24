Neighbors frustrated over lack of transparency concerning gasoline spills near their homes

KANSAS CITY - At the corner of 31st and Cleveland, Tiarra and Brandon Dixon’s restaurant, Smaxx, stands at a crossroad. After years of planning, saving, and waiting for the right opportunity, the couple bought the small building on the city’s east side. It’s supposed to become a permanent home for their food truck.

Now they’ve hit an environmental roadblock they didn’t anticipate, delaying plans to open their new restaurant.

“This is all my money. This is everything,” Tiarra Dixon said tearfully as she motioned to the renovations inside the old building.

As contractors started installing a new grease trap in November, they struck something unexpected: gasoline.

“Not just, ‘Oh, you have a little hint of gas.’ It was thick gas fumes that the workers were like, ‘We're not going in there. We can't for our safety and health,’” Tiarra Dixon said.

Across the street from Smaxx, Mark Murphy has been renovating a home he bought two years ago. Every so often, he’s smelled gas fumes. He’s smelled it outside his home and in the basement, yet had no idea where it was coming from.

The puzzle pieces started coming together for Murphy in May, when he noticed a pumper truck pull into the lot across the street. He asked the workers what they were doing.

“They told me well, if you are experiencing smells of gasoline, we're here to check it monitor it and possibly clean it up,” Murphy said.

“Everyone is so nonchalant about it.”

The 41 Action News Investigators uncovered reports which revealed Missouri Department of Natural Resources investigators have been called to the lot in question three times in the past year. However, neighbors say they’ve received little information about the historic spill and how crews plan to clean it up.

They say they’re also concerned what lasting effects it could leave on the health of themselves and their families.

Documents show Missouri DNR was first called to the lot in 2006. They were called back in November 2014, and both January and May of this year. Still, there are few answers as to how much was spilled at this site and how it could be cleaned up.

Tiarra Dixon’s husband, Brandon, showed where he believes old, unused gasoline storage tanks are leaking gasoline into the neighborhood. DNR says that the tanks, which are believed to have been installed in the 1960s, were removed in 2006.

Both the Dixons and Mark Murphy say they never received any warnings or disclosures about the historic release of gas in the area before they purchased their respective properties.

Maps of underground storage tank leaks in the Kansas City metro

They’re also concerned they only received information because they asked about the fumes. They’re concerned others in the neighborhood may not know the reason behind gas fumes they smell in their homes.

“The residents in this community shouldn't be treated like this. No one has been notified. These people over here haven't been notified. There (are) people here further down that have told me they have experienced fumes in their homes. No one has come and told them that,” Murphy said.

It’s not the first time someone has raised concerns about lack of information after a gasoline spill to the 41 Action News Investigators.

In May, April and John Bier voiced frustration about the leak near their home. For months, they could not get answers as to why they could smell gasoline fumes in their Old Hyde Park home.

“He would be like, ‘Do you smell it? Do you smell it?’ He would wake up at night and say, ‘Hey, do you smell it?’” April Bier said.

Finally, after calls to the gas company and the fire department, they finally received an answer. Using a camera, the Kansas City Water Department spotted gasoline leaking through a crack in the sewer. Environmental investigators traced the leak to a gas station several blocks away on Main Street.

In the days following that discovery, they grew frustrated with what they describe as a lack of urgency and information from state regulators and the gas station at fault.

“Everyone is so nonchalant about it,” said John Bier.

Worries about long-term health implications

Both the Biers and the neighbors at 31st and Cleveland worry about the health effects of breathing in those fumes. They say they struggle to get information about what this could mean long term for their health and their property.

Down the street from the leak on 31st and Cleveland, Willie Gaston has been evacuated from his home off and on since 2006. He told 41 Action News the fumes make him nauseated and sick.

In 2010, his wife died of a respiratory illness. He has no idea if it is related to the fumes, but he’s starting to wonder since he never learned what caused it.

“Now looking at it, maybe this had something to do with this,” Gaston said.

Two doors down from Gaston, another woman lost a battle with lung cancer in December shortly after the family had decided the fumes were too much and moved out.

The owner, Beverly Cheadle, said she too questions whether the fumes had anything to do with her adult daughter’s death since she never smoked. She also said she had repeatedly dealt with her own health issues, like bloody noses and breathing issues, which have stopped since she has moved from the property.

The EPA’s own documents state that prolonged exposure could put people at a higher risk for some types of cancer.

Dr. Stephen Thorton, the medical director of the University of Kansas Hospital’s poison control center, agreed with that statement. He said in general the “gasoline smell” is volatile organic chemicals, some of which have been associated with cancer. He has not treated any of the individuals in this story.

He said it is tough to pinpoint exactly the gravity of the situation since a lot of it is dependent on how much they inhaled and for how long of a time. He also said people can smell gasoline at very low levels which may make them think they have been exposed to more gasoline than they had.

Still, he said it is important to resolve the situation and eliminate the fumes.

“The effects of kind of bystander exposure I don't think is well documented, but certainly there is a risk because you are being exposed to known carcinogens,” Thornton said.

Still waiting for answers

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources admits they do not have a source or an idea about how much gas was spilled at the 31st and Cleveland site. Missouri law does require notification but doesn’t specify who, when or how that notification should be completed.

The 41 Action News Investigators asked for more specific answers about who should be keeping homeowners and business owners in the loop. The department declined an on-camera interview.

However, by email, a spokeswoman told us:

When responding to an incident, the Department typically reaches out to potentially impacted people, businesses, etc. In this case, the Department has made numerous contacts with neighbors that have made reports or raised concerns either by phone or when working on site. In addition, the Department has encouraged the responsible party to remain in contact with the public about their actions regarding repairs to address the vapors.

The neighbors disagree with that statement. They told 41 Action News they are not getting timely and complete information from either the state or the gas station owner in charge of cleanup. (41 Action News reached out to an attorney for the station in question. That attorney did not return our phone calls.)

Still, the people living and working near these spills want one answer.

“The truth. What is underneath this soil? What are we sitting upon? What have our neighbors been enduring all of this time?” Tiarra Dixon said.

If you notice a spill in your area, you can call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources spill hotline at (573) 634-2436.

Melissa Yeager can be reached at melissa.yeager@kshb.com.

