KANSAS CITY, Mo - Previous state inspections show Truman Medical Center's Lakewood campus failed to protect patients from abuse.

On Saturday, Luis Soliz, 49 was charged with sodomy and sexual misconduct after two employees at TMC-Lakewood allegedly caught Soliz performing a sex act on a patient.

Luis Soliz is accused of abusing a patient at TMC-Lakewood.

According to one of the witnesses, Soliz reported, "I've had this problem for a while."

The 41 Action News Investigators reviewed three years of state inspection reports for TMC-Lakewood.

In 2016, the state documented that TMC-Lakewood did not conduct proper background checks on two of 13 employees.

According to the report, "the facility failed to check the Nurse Aide Registry to determine if new employees had a Federal Indicator (findings against a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) of Abuse, Neglect, or Misappropriation.)"

If an employee is on the registry, it would prevent them from working in a long-term care facility.

In 2015, another state inspection revealed the facility didn't properly rule out abuse in cases where patients were injured. In one instance, a patient had a black-eye. In a separate case, a patient had bruising down the left side of their body, from their collar bone to their waist.

According to the report, the staff did not properly investigate or document the injuries to make sure the patients were not being abused.

TMC-Lakewood sent 41 Action News the following statement: