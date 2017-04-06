100 investigators continue search for evidence after remains of Jessica Runions found in Cass Co.

Belinda Post
11:27 AM, Apr 6, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Investigators restarted their search for evidence and answers in Cass County Thursday morning.

A mushroom hunter found one set of remains on Monday, and a second set of remains were found by law enforcement on Tuesday. Some of those remains were positively identified as missing 21-year-old, Jessica Runions.

Their search was postponed on Wednesday because of severe rain and wind.

In all, about 100 people are searching. The FBI marked off 10-15 acres in a grid pattern so any evidence that is found can be properly marked.

Several agencies are participating in the search, including academy classes from Wyandotte County, Kansas City Police and Blue River Academy. The FBI, Kansas City Police Department, Belton and Raymore Police, Cass County Sheriff's Office and Missouri Highway Patrol are all involved.

Once a preliminary search is done, they will start to remove some of the brush.

"Today that is our primary mission: gather and collect as much evidence as we can out here on the scene. I don't know if we will finish today, maybe tomorrow. We are prepared to stay out here as long as we need to," said Kevin Tieman, with the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Tieman said anything they find will be documented and passed along to the medical examiner.

 

 

-----

 

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top