Johnson County Heritage Center opening for public this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - This weekend marks the grand opening event for a building that will become engrained in the Johnson County Community.

On Saturday the Johnson County Heritage Center opens its doors to the public for free to see tours of the museum, explore the KidScape space, dance classes and more all for free.

The Johnson County Community has come a long way from its old museum, with only 20,000 square feet. Now it's five times the size with plenty to see.

"In the 1940s we only had about 30,000 people living here so fast forward a hundred years and we are already at 600,000 people so telling that story about how this community has grown and really become one of the most well-known counties in the country I think is going to surprise people," said the Museum Director for Johnson County Mindy Love.

The most notable piece, the famous White Haven Moto Lodge Sign.

"We are using that sign to represent one of our major themes in our new exhibit, 'Becoming Johnson County', which is land and how land has been used over the last 200 years and how that has changed," said love.

Also, a part of the museum is a space for kids to play called KidScape. It is 3,500 square feet of playroom with a makeshift jail, hospital, and even a mini River Market.

Also new is their black box theater, providing more options for the ever popular Theater in the Park.

"We've never had an indoor space before so this gives us the opportunity to have a year round season outside of our summer season," said Producing Artistic Director of Theater in the Park Tim Bair.

The 60 by 60 theater will give new options for the performers, and help the crew.

"So the very cool thing about this is technicians have extraordinary access to all of this equipment it's much easier for us to hang lights focus lights do everything we need to above the theater," said Blair.

Blair said there is not a bad seat in the house.

"The furthest seat from our stage for Grease is the same distance as our closest set for our stage at the park," said Blair.

The first show is Grease, starting Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. Grease will be playing through 25th. Click here to buy tickets.

Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for kids. A year round pass is also available for $50.