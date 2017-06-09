Kansas City coffee shop hosts watch party for James Comey testimony, offers themed drinks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

What started as a joke on social media, turned into a huge watch party.

Dozens showed up at Thou Mayest Coffee roasters in the Crossroads for a James Comey testimony watch party.

The shop even had a special drink menu that included drinks like “Covfefe,” “The Recusal,” and “Interrogato.”

Bo Nelson and his staff at Thou Mayest hoped to create a judge-free environment that can spark dialogue.

“We’re kind of like Switzerland," he said. "We’re just trying to create a fun and stimulating place for people to come and exchange ideas.”

The watch party went viral quickly and gained national attention.

The owners even did interviews with national outlets. They hope to have more watch parties in the future.