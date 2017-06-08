Kansas City Council to discuss KCI plans deadline, trail curfew and convention center hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Council is slated to take up a number of big-ticket items around the city, including talks of a new single terminal airport, a curfew for trails, and talking about a new convention center in downtown Kansas City.

The city council will set “Request for Qualifications/ Proposal” requirements for a new airport including 6,500 parking spaces, 750,000 square feet of terminal space and at least 35 gates.

The goal is to set standards for multiple engineering firms as they submit their proposals to the city.

The deadline for these drafted plans is supposed to be set for June 20, but the Kansas City Star indicated the deadline could be pushed back because the plans are so big.

Airport talks will take place at 9:15 a.m.

Later on Thursday afternoon, city council will talk about a possible trail curfew and convention center.

The idea for a curfew along a handful of trails came up after four homicides along Indian Creek Trail since August 2016. The original curfew proposed for trails and parks was 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Now city leaders are considering a midnight to 5 a.m. proposal.

City leaders will also talk about a $300 million Hyatt Convention Center in the hopes of approving construction. If approved, petitions would be surpassed to green light construction.