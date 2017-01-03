UPDATE: Mother and daughter found safe, police say

41 Action News Staff
10:31 AM, Jan 3, 2017
1 hour ago

Corinna Martinez and her 2-year-old daughter Delilah Cox were last seen on Dec. 30, 2016. Photo courtesy Kansas City police.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: Police said Corinna Martinez and her 2-year-old daughter Delilah Cox have been found safe.

The two were last seen Dec. 30 near 47th and Sycamore. Police said Martinez left with her daughter, and family are concerned for their well-being.

Martinez is a light-skinned black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5’5” tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Delilah is a black girl and weighs about 30 pounds.

