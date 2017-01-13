Kansas City prepares for weekend ice storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - With the ice storm coming, thousands in the metro stocked up Thursday night.

At the height of the rush, there were barely any open spots in the Sunfresh parking lot in Westport.

Despite days of forecasts, it caught many by surprise.

"Everybody had full carts in front of me and I wasn't expecting it," Rick Kinsman, a shopper, said.

Kinsman and scores of shoppers waited nearly an hour in the Sunfresh checkout line that cut through the dairy section.

"Everyone was getting bread and alcohol," Lauren Manion quipped. "Apparently those are the American necessities.

At Strasser hardware store on Southwest Boulevard, they're putting in orders for more generators as workers keep the ice melt coming.

"The best product out there is the calcium chloride. It's effective up until -25 degrees, the cheapest is the rock salt which works up to five degrees," Lucas Orozco, a floor manager at Strasser, said.

Once the storm begins at Kansas City International Airport, airlines are responsible for deicing their planes, which is an orchestrated effort.

"So when they start deicing they know that as soon as they finish they can get to the runway and take off," said Melissa Cooper, the field maintenance manager at KCI Airport.

The 2002 ice storm went down in the record books, and it taught KCP&L some lessons like tree trimming year-round.

During this weekend's storm their operations will incorporate many of their employees.

"So we can have lawyers and accountants that will go out into the field and assess the damage and report back. Everybody has a different role so that kind of gets everyone involved in the company to get those lights back on," Rebecca Galati, a KCP&L spokesperson, said.

She added that the electric company is working closely with the Chiefs ahead of Sunday's game. They plan to have crews on standby at Arrowhead Stadium in case the power goes out.

If your power goes you can report it to KCP&L here: http://www.kcpl.com/outages-and-weather/report-a-power-outage

