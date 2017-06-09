Kansas City woman finds bug in Chinese takeout order, restaurant blames fresh vegetables

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City woman got a disturbing surprise while eating a takeout meal on Wednesday.

Sherron Willis was eating food from New China Star, located at 502 Englewood Road, with her coworkers. Halfway through her meal she noticed a bug on her plate.

He coworker, Addie Jo Herring, later posted the photos on social media.

"I know in different cultures and countries it's a delicacy. That's something they choose to do. But I didn't pick and choose that on my menu," said Willis. "That's not what I ordered. I'm thinking I'm getting fried rice. And I'm getting bugs in my food."

Willis said she called and demanded a refund before calling the health department.

According to records, the Kansas City Health Department has found 12 critical violations at the restaurant over the last year.

Regarding this incident, the restaurants owner sent 41 Action News a statement that reads in part:



"We never had a pest violation ... The lady who got a bug in the food ... came from the fresh vegetables we order every week. It was an accident ... We already apologized to her and gave her the full refund."

Wills said she's only going to eat food from her home for the time being.