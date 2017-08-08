Kansas newlyweds killed in crash 1 day after their wedding

CLEARWATER, Kan. (AP) - A traffic accident in Kansas has claimed the lives of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Bouma died about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Rebekah's mother posted updates on Facebook, calling for thoughts and prayers following the tragedy.

Bouma and Wesson had just gotten married Friday, the day before the crash.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident remained under investigation.

Clearwater is about 20 miles southwest of Wichita.

There is a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.

