KC grocery store spreads holiday cheer, surprises shoppers with gifts

From now until Christmas, James will be delivering 100 gifts to customers throughout the store. It’s a way to both spread holiday cheer and thank customers for supporting Synder’s, she said.
“Maybe there are some kids that don’t get very much or nothing at all or maybe parents are struggling. When we are able to pass them out we are able to take pressure off the parents or those struggling and it puts a huge smile on the kids,” she said.
Though their doors were closed, James and her family kept paying all of their employees.
“We’re still… nothing’s great right now,” she said. “We were closed a long time and people get into different routines. So we just want to let our community know that we are here for them and come on in and we’ll take care of them.”