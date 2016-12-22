KC grocery store spreads holiday cheer, surprises shoppers with gifts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jae’mykel Hall and his great grandmother went to pick up some groceries at Synder’s.

But when they entered the store, the 8-year-old boy got an early Christmas surprise.

“A Star Wars notebook!” he cheered as he ripped open a gift given to him by Jannelle James, a manager at the grocery store.

“Merry Christmas, you’re on the good list,” she said.

From now until Christmas, James will be delivering 100 gifts to customers throughout the store. It’s a way to both spread holiday cheer and thank customers for supporting Synder’s, she said.

“Maybe there are some kids that don’t get very much or nothing at all or maybe parents are struggling. When we are able to pass them out we are able to take pressure off the parents or those struggling and it puts a huge smile on the kids,” she said.

James knows how it feels to struggle. This year, the supermarket had to close its doors for more than six months after a deadly fire broke out next door.

Though their doors were closed, James and her family kept paying all of their employees.

“We’re still… nothing’s great right now,” she said. “We were closed a long time and people get into different routines. So we just want to let our community know that we are here for them and come on in and we’ll take care of them.”

