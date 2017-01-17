VIDEO: KC hosts 2017 Figure Skating Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Some of the best U.S. figure skaters are in Kansas City competing for 2017 U.S. championship titles!

The last time the city hosted the event was in 1985.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are the final qualifying events to make the U.S. World Figure Skating Team each year. It is also the final qualifying event for the U.S. Olympic Team.

