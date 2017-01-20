KC locals weigh in on what to expect on Inauguration Day

BELTON, Mo. - Pastor David Baker of First Baptist Church in Belton is no stranger to inaugurations. He watched history unfold when President George W. Bush took office in 2001.

He remembers when the whole crowd started singing God Bless America and described the moment as amazing.

"You get a real insight into how things function and the kinds of hopes and dreams people have it was fantastic," he said.

Pastor Baker will not attend this year’s inauguration, but Kansas Senator Jerry Moran will. Senator Moran will sit on the platform next to President-elect Donald Trump as he is sworn in. He says what remains the same every four years is uniting the nation.

"There has also been a scene that it didn't matter who you voted for that there is a coming together, that Americans decide that the election is over it's now time to help a president govern,” said Senator Moran.

However, Pastor Baker says this year's inauguration will be different than the one he attended 16 years ago.

"This one is in some ways is simplified he's not having as many inaugural events as either President Bush or President Obama,” said Pastor Baker.

One thing Pastor Baker mentions is more eyes watching the crowd.

"I think there is more security this time and there was unbelievable security last time,” said Pastor Baker.

Even as times change, the energy in Washington D.C. remains the same.

"No matter what the party, what the president, if you get to go, if you get to be present for those events it is fantastic,” said Pastor Baker.

