KC metro wakes up to an icy Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY - Many churches and businesses closed as a precaution Saturday night through Sunday morning as freezing rain moved into the Kansas City area.

Some even took extra measures to get to work. Wayside Waifs had some of their staff spend the night to help take care of the animals.

It's a Slumber Pawty at Wayside as members of our team spend the weekend at our shelter to care for the animals during the storm. #rockstars pic.twitter.com/8RyegxK2WT — Wayside Waifs (@WaysideWaifs) January 15, 2017

The heaviest part of the ice storm was concentrated south, in places like Miami County, Kansas.

Photos from Melody Beeker in rural Miami County, Kansas

But Kansas City was still slippery!

Two Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were struck on I-635 while on the scene of a crash, but no one was hurt.

MoDOT and KDOT crews worked overnight and throughout the morning to help make the roads safer.

Ice storm update: Our crews are now putting down rock salt AND salt brine. Give us room. Stay home. Drink hot chocolate. #besafe pic.twitter.com/26uJg7bDqg — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 15, 2017

Expensive storm this is as crews continue to apply salt over & over as rain now washes it away. Salt needed to keep hwys ice-free. #kswx pic.twitter.com/opxbJpkb6V — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) January 15, 2017

Main roads/interstates look good so far. Wet, not icy thanks to crews laying down salt. Our trip from Arrowhead to Downtown. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/cPDRwm8e89 — Aubrey Morse (@aubstheword) January 15, 2017

KCP&L crews were on the scene early in the morning fixing the outages that left 2,200 customers without power in Jackson County. Most of the power has been restored.

LIGHTS OUT: Prospect Ave north of Brush Creek is in the dark. @KCPLConnect map shows more 2,100 customers affected @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/AVlVjZyhUF — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 15, 2017

Many flights were canceled, but KCI remained open.

KCI is open. We expect morning cancelations. Some flights coming in. We suspect that more will operate as temps rise in the p.m. — Kansas City Airport (@KCIAirport) January 15, 2017

RideKC offered a warming bus to help riders stay warm.

The @RideKCTransit offers warming bus to help riders stay warm as they prepare for an ice storm. @41ActionNews pic.twitter.com/FCf9M0zq1J — LisaBenson (@lisabensonkshb) January 15, 2017

As conditions improved throughout the morning, Chiefs fans were already seen lining up at Arrowhead for the Chiefs vs. Steelers game around 10:30 a.m.

Wow! Diehard @Chiefs fans are already lining up for tonight's game. The parking gate opens at 2:00. @41ActionNews pic.twitter.com/XxnNsSmlAC — LisaBenson (@lisabensonkshb) January 15, 2017

