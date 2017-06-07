KC neighborhood listed among most dangerous in country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

At the corner of Independence and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri police sirens often serve as alarm clocks. For Danny Hill, it’s a reminder to stay alert.

“From prostitution to drugs, robbing, stealing. I’m even scared to come out here. I’m at work now and just walking from here, I’m watching over my shoulders,” said Hill.

According to an article on the website Urbo, Hill does so for good reason. The site recently listed the five most dangerous neighborhoods in America. Independence and Prospect comes in at No. 4. The article says you have a 1 in 10 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime. Johnny Oliver is among the statistic. He was robbed and beaten.

“They jumped on me too. Thank God I’m still alive,” said Oliver.

Councilman Jermaine Reed is aware of the article and neighborhood’s perception.

“It reminds us that we have a lot of work to do when it comes to reducing crime and violence in our communities,” said Reed.

Reed lives in and represents this area and says the community is doing its part to reduce crime in the area. Just last week a community group donated $60K in security cameras and license plate readers. According to KCPD, the cameras are going up along Independence Avenue. It’s a step toward improving safety and residents like Oliver hope there’s more to come.

“Very dangerous area. I’ve seen people get killed,” said Oliver.

Urbo’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in America: