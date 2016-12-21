KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City organization called Taking it to the Streets has helped 41 people get off and stay off the streets in the last 2 1/2 years.

The founder of the organization, Scott Lamaster, hits the road three to four times a week to pass out food and other dignity items to those in need. However, his goal is to connect with the homeless community and serve as a resource to encourage them to get off the streets.

One of the main ways Lamaster says they connect and start building relationships with the homeless is with their food.

“We believe that our food is a tool and that tool allows us to speak hope and encouragement into their lives and continue to build self-esteem, continue to build that friendship and just to love them where they’re at,” he said.

The organization has a total of about 150 volunteers, but only two or three people go with Lamaster on any given night. Lamaster says the smaller operation makes it easier to build bridges and is less overwhelming.

“In doing all that, it allows us an opportunity when the time is right, when they need or want to get off the streets, we’re the first person they seek out,” he explained.

Lamaster started “Taking it to the Streets” 15 years ago and during that time has heard so many stories of struggle. He’s says people really don’t know who the homeless actually are.

For example, Lamaster told 41 Action News the story of a man he met who used to be a mortgage banker, but was now living on the streets after his wife and children died in a car accident. He doesn't have any brothers or sisters, his parents are deceased, and he has no family left.

“And that’s all he had was his wife and two kids,” Lamaster said. “That was his whole world. His whole world crashed one day and came to an end. He just lost his way of life.”

Life happens says Lamaster, but he wants to be there to help when it does.

“We want to be here on the front lines, in the ditches, in the camps, under the bridges, just giving that hope and encouragement that they need,” he said.

Taking it to the Streets also serves as an emergency response and disaster relief team for Kansas City. They provide food, water and supplies to police and fire, as well as victims of disasters and emergencies when they happen.

