KC Public Library begins passport application services at two of its branches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Starting Monday, The Kansas City Public Library will accept applications for U.S. passports at two of its branches.

Passport services will be held at the Westport Branch in Kansas City, Missouri and the Trails West Branch in Independence, Missouri.

There are certain documents you need to bring with you, such as a passport application (Form DS-11 – the library has that form available or online at travel.state.gov), proof of U.S. citizenship, Primary Identification, one passport photo and payment for applicable fees.

You do not need to set up an appointment, as walk-ins are welcome.

