KC residents with ties to Guam concerned over tension between US and North Korea

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - As tensions with North Korea rise over threats of a possible attack on Guam, people in the metro with ties to the island continue to be concerned about the potential conflict.

Before moving to Fort Leavenworth as a member of the Army in 2010, Helen Babauta-Aziz spent her life on Guam.

Much of her family still remains on the island as both North Korea and the United States exchange threats with each other.

“It's always going to be home. I try to go home every year,” she explained. “People on the island are on their tip toes right now just trying to be calm."

Babauta-Aziz told 41 Action News that her loved ones still living on Guam include her father, who survived the Japanese takeover of the island during World War II.

“He was a teenager when the Japanese invaded the island,” she explained.

Babauta-Aziz said she first heard about the threat from North Korea after talking with her 9-year-old grandson.

“My grandson calls me and says, 'Did you watch CNN? North Korea is threatening to bomb our island,’” she explained. “I said, 'That's okay, my boy. The military is there to take care of you.’”

Babauta-Aziz has continued to follow developments on the situation closely and checks in with her family often.

“It's worrisome for me. You just don't know. They're there, we're here,” she explained. “In just seconds, things can change. You don't know what's going to happen."

Babauta-Aziz knows Guam will be well defended.

After growing up on the island, she knows the military plays a big role there.

“It's almost like they're half populated with the military,” she explained. “I think they are in very good hands with the military. They've always been."

Others in the metro also remained confident in the American power on the island.

Kansas Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeant Von Burns has spent time on the island, including a trip in 2015 where he showed 41 Action News the military presence there.

“It's a strategic location and we always maintain a high state of readiness and have the capabilities to counter any threat,” he explained. “You've got Marines, you've got Navy, and you've got Air Force. We support the Pacific theater.”

Burns said with such a big military population on the island, Guam is well protected.

“We're there to work,” he explained. “We are there to get a job done. We're there to train and be prepared for any threat."

With the situation with North Korea facing an uncertain end, Babauta-Aziz continued to hope for peace on Thursday.

“We just pray to God that things settle down,” she explained. “We just need people of Guam to get back to their lives and do what they normally do."