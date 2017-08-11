KC residents with ties to Guam concerned over tension between US and North Korea

“It's a strategic location and we always maintain a high state of readiness and have the capabilities to counter any threat,” he explained. “You've got Marines, you've got Navy, and you've got Air Force. We support the Pacific theater.”
Burns said with such a big military population on the island, Guam is well protected.
“We're there to work,” he explained. “We are there to get a job done. We're there to train and be prepared for any threat."
With the situation with North Korea facing an uncertain end, Babauta-Aziz continued to hope for peace on Thursday.
“We just pray to God that things settle down,” she explained. “We just need people of Guam to get back to their lives and do what they normally do."