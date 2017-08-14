KC restaurants to raise money for Coach's employees with dining fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City area restaurants are raising money for Coach’s employees that were displaced after the restaurant flooded in July.

Kansas City Originals, a nonprofit independent restaurant association, is organizing the “Come To The Table For Coach’s” dining benefit for Thursday, August 17. Participating restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales from that day to the fundraiser.

According to the nonprofit, a special fund has been set up for the donations that will be allocated to the Coach’s employees.

More than 65 metro restaurants are participating in the fundraiser. For a full list, click here. To see which participating restaurant is closest to you, check the map below.

Map of participating locations courtesy Kansas City Originals

Kansas City Originals said the list and map will be updated as new restaurants join.

If you can’t make it to one of the restaurants, you can make donations directly to the fund by mailing a check or money order to Kansas City Originals with a memo or notation of “Coach’s Fundraiser” by no later than Friday, August 18, mailed to:

Spilker McKeone & Nelson

C/O Kansas City Originals

408 SE 3rd Street

Lee's Summit, MO 64063

If you are a restaurant, bakery, or any other eatery and are interested in participating, click here to register.

