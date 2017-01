Kansas City's public transit prepares for ice storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City's public transportation groups are preparing for the ice storm expected to hit Kansas City on Saturday and Sunday.

Check routes before you go, that's what RideKC and KCStreet car officials are saying as they prepare for an ice storm.

The Kansas City Transit Authority and KC streetcar are working to keep their customers safe and in motion. RideKC's bus crews started pre-treating roads two days ago to keep routes safe and passable.

"If it intensifies enough throughout the evening, we will have to pull some buses over, perhaps not put as many out for at least a limited time," said Cindy Baker, KCATA chief public affairs officer.

KC Streetcar employees are working around the clock, 12-hour shifts treating the tracks and continuously running the streetcars to prevent ice buildup.

