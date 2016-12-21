KCK police looking for 34-year-old woman missing since middle of November

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since the middle of November.

The 34-year-old woman’s name is Samantha Whiteley. She is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet tall and 130 pounds.

Police say it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Whiteley is urged to call 911.

