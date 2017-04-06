KCKCC professors explain the forensics behind crime scene investigations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - While investigators have located Jessica Runions's remains, the real work is only just beginning.

"The bones are collected and identified and labeled so that you can understand where, when, how they were found," explained DC Broil, the director of the forensic laboratory at Kansas City, Kansas Community College. "That is recorded. And then you have to take it to the laboratory to identify if it is bone because sometimes things have been in the dirt and you don't know for sure. It is scientifically identified. And then at that point you would identify if it's human or non-human. At that point you would take the evidence and put it in a correct anatomical position."

While Broil is not working on the case of the remains recently found in Cass County, she is familiar with crime scene investigations - or CSI. She currently teaches future forensic scientists at KCKCC.

She explained that all kinds of factors - like how long the body was exposed to the elements - determine how skeletal remains are identified. That's why forensic science is key to cracking cold cases like Jessica Runions.

"It gives us information that we would not know otherwise," she explained. "It allows the investigators to find out exactly what happens if there is no one left to tell."

So what happens once police locate evidence?

"We flag it for evidence - we would mark it for evidence," said Kevin Steele, a former KCK police officer. "We'd make sure the crime scene is secure. At that time we would notify the crime scene investigation response team."

Steele, who is not working the case of Runions, does work closely with Broil at the school's criminal justice program.

He said unlike what you see on crime dramas, the investigation is often slow moving as experts analyze every piece of evidence.

"They take it very seriously and personal in a way," said the former cop of investigators dealing with crimes. "They are concerned about the victim, they are an advocate for the victim and the family and the job of the law enforcement. It's their duty to take it seriously."

And while the cases are different, the M-O is the same -- to bring justice to the victim, the family and the perpetrator.

Meticulously looking over skeletal remains is one reason these investigations are so time consuming. But another is that when a lot of time has passed -- say a decade or more -- investigators have to piece together missing information to create a story.