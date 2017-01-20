KCMO woman dies in Jackson County Detention Center

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - The Jackson County Detention Center announced that Regina Thurman, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri who was brought in for holding, died while in custody.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office brought Thurman into custody due to an active arrest warrant related to an alleged probation violation.

Thurman was screened by a medical professional when she arrived at the facility, according to a news release from the Jackson County Executive Office.

While in the intake unit and before being processed as an inmate, Thurman became unresponsive. Detention Center medical staff performed CPR and used an AED device until paramedics arrived.

In a news release, officials stated that Jackson County sends it condolences to the family.

Jackson County Deputies are investigating.

