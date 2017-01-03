KCPD looking for man who was pantless in a HomeGoods parking lot

Cloudy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Police Department is trying to identify a man who had his pants down in the parking lot of a HomeGoods store on September 24.
Police say he was also observed naked in the Plaza Central parking garage on September 25.
The man left in a red Jeep Patriot and is described as white, possibly in his 50s and wearing rimmed glasses.
If you recognize the man, contact the KCPD Sex Crimes unit at 816-234-5224.
