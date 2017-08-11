KCPD: Man dead in shooting at 11th & Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man died at the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting at 11th and Benton the night prior, detectives have confirmed.

Officers responding to a shooting call found the man shot and on the ground just after 9 p.m. Emergency crews took the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died.

There was no immediate information about the victim, any possible suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This was one of two fatal shootings in Kansas City within a half hour Thursday night. The other took place at 35th and Askew around 9:30 p.m.

