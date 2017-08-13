KCPD seeking missing man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are asking for help locating a man with dementia and a pacemaker who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

According to a release from Kansas City police, Charles. W. Johnson was last seen walking away from his home near 27th and Benton at about 4 p.m. August 12. He left his cell phone and wallet at home.

Johnson is 78 years old, 6'1" and weighs 218 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, white and brown plaid shirt and brown khaki pants.

His family is very concerned. Any one with any information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.