KDOT asking for driver patience when patching potholes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Expect delays this week as KDOT crews patch potholes along metro highways.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will work along I-35 and U.S. 169:
KDOT is urging driver patience during the backups.
“The biggest challenge we face is we have a lot of impatient drivers. They will pass us around on the right-hand side and come around on the shoulder on us,” said KDOT maintenance supervisor Rick Looper. “It poses a lot of danger. You know my guys, we’re trying to patch these potholes to make it safer for the public. They want to go home safe too just like anybody else that’s on the roadway.”