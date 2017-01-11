KDOT asking for driver patience when patching potholes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Expect delays this week as KDOT crews patch potholes along metro highways.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will work along I-35 and U.S. 169:

KDOT is urging driver patience during the backups.

“The biggest challenge we face is we have a lot of impatient drivers. They will pass us around on the right-hand side and come around on the shoulder on us,” said KDOT maintenance supervisor Rick Looper. “It poses a lot of danger. You know my guys, we’re trying to patch these potholes to make it safer for the public. They want to go home safe too just like anybody else that’s on the roadway.”

.@KDOTHQ crews patching potholes on I-35. They tell me some impatient drivers are passing them on wrong side, putting workers in danger pic.twitter.com/S77GWrgSTz — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) January 10, 2017

Looper also says many drivers create additional danger by merging too close to KDOT trucks.

“There’s plenty of advanced warning with our trucks. You can see them sometimes miles, 2 miles ahead of time. Move over. Give us plenty of room, you know and watch out for the other drivers.”

