Kopetsky family ‘hopeful' remains found in Cass County are Kara's

BELTON, Mo. - Although disheartened that it could take up to a year to identify the second body found in Cass County this week, Kara Kopetsky’s family is hopeful it is Kara, and they are thankful that the findings may bring the "resolution" they have been searching for for nearly a decade.
James Beckford, Kara's stepfather, thanked the Runions family and the entire community for their insurmountable support, especially right now while they wait to find out if their missing daughter has in fact been found.