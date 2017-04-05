Lee's Summit councilman facing recall election gets encouraging public support

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Just a year after being elected to the Lee’s Summit City Council, Chris Moreno was fighting to be elected again on Tuesday.

The councilmember, while facing a recall on the District 4 ballot, also received encouraging support from some very important voters, including the Fraternal Order of Police and the local firefighter’s union.

"I just honestly come into today just excited to get it over with,” said Moreno to 41 Action News.

"And I just appreciate that [support]. They, I think their support validates I never did anything wrong and that this recall shouldn't have taken place to begin with,” he said.

Moreno has been polarizing since he took office last year. A political action committee (PAC) was formed in October, accusing Moreno of “intimidation,” “misconduct” and “suspicious campaign finances.” The councilmember also caught heat last summer after he asked fellow council member, Diane Forte, to resign after she was accused of questionable business deals with the city.

But Tuesday came an encouraging show of support from Lee’s Summit first responders.

The local FOP backed Moreno with a strong Facebook statement, urging voters to vote against the recall on Tuesday.

And the International Associate Of Firefighters also backed Moreno, sending the following statement to 41 Action News:

The Firefighter’s Association will stand will those who stand with us. Councilman Moreno’s campaign platform centered on ensuring high quality emergency services to our citizens. With Councilman Moreno’s assistance, the City of Lee’s Summit has moved forward with adding an additional staffed ambulance at Station 6, coming to an agreement on a long sought contract and wage adjustment with the Firefighters Association, a bond issue to replace Fire Station #3, and the initiation of pay study to ensure that the City attracts and retains the best employees. Councilman Moreno’s focus on public safety has helped make our City a safer place to live.

Moreno, appreciative of the support and confident going into Tuesday night, told 41 Action News he’s ready for a fresh start.

"I look forward to just moving on, and moving Lee's Summit forward in a positive direction,” said Moreno.

