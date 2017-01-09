Lee's Summit R-7 School District names new superintendent

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Lee’s Summit R-7 School District named Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter as the new superintendent for the 2017-2018 school year on Monday.

This comes after David McGehee, the previous superintendent, resigned June 30 after disputes over his high-paying contract. The contract paid $304,000 per year, making him the highest paid superintendent in Missouri.

Carpenter has 21 years experience in education and has been superintendent at Hickman Mills School District since 2013.

"The urgency should be around developing a community goal for greatness. Things we can display not just on the local and state level, but on the national level," said Carpenter.

Lee's Summit School Board members say Carpenter is a strong choice.

School board member Brett Baird said test scores, attendance and graduation rates at Hickman Mills have all gone up over the past three years.

"We're talking someone who makes a difference for the school district," said Baird.

Carpenter said he wants to be transparent to a fault.

The group "Citizens for a Better LSR7" posted a congratulations to Carpenter.

Carpenter's contract has not yet been negotiated. Lee's Summit board members and Carpenter are working to approve his contract by Jan. 19, according to a news release sent out by the district. He starts July 1.

