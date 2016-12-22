Little girl receives letter from Santa before Christmas

KANSAS CITY - Seven-year-old Maycie Redmond knows exactly what she wants for Christmas.

“I wanted a puppy and a kitten,” she said.

She decided to send a wish list to Santa. Well, a couple of them.

“She wrote like five or six, and she kept writing different ones and different ones and different ones, what she wanted for Christmas,” Maycie’s grandmother Lisa Petitt said.

Putting the best letter in the mail, she and her grandmother dropped it off at the local post office.

“Well we didn’t think we’d get anything back from it, hear anything and then she got a letter the other day,” Petitt said. “I took it down and gave it to her and she was just like, ‘Wow! Do you think he really read it? Do you think he got it?’ Well I’m sure he did, or else you wouldn’t of gotten a response.”

For years, Maycie has mailed her wish list to Santa, but this was the first time she got a letter back.

“When I read it, it was like really cool,” Maycie said. “I never got a letter from Santa before.”

It was a joyous moment, but not just for Maycie.

“She was pretty excited, but we were more excited I think than she was to get a letter you know, because a lot of kids you know they look to write letters to Santa Claus,” Petitt said. “A lot of kids probably don’t get letters from Santa Claus, but this little girl got one so I think she really got a kick out of it, it put a smile on our face.”

Petitt said it’s a great feeling knowing someone was listening.

“I know it takes a lot of time for someone to write this back to her, so that's what makes it so special,” Petitt said.

The United States Postal Service stated it gets dozens of letters addressed to Santa during this time of year.

Leaders with USPS said they do what they can to make sure Santa gets them.

