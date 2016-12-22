Man caught in police chase has long criminal past

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The man arrested at the end of an hour long police chase Tuesday has a long criminal history.

Justin Sherman, 29, was officially charged with robbery, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license.

After looking into his background, the 41 Action News Investigators found Sherman has a history of reckless driving and fleeing from the police.

That history includes multiple convictions for driving without a valid license dating back to 2010.

In 2011, Sherman twice pled guilty to resisting arrest by fleeing police and endangering others.

The first incident took place in Bates County in April of that year.

It happened again just a few months later in KCMO in July.

In the Bates County case, Sherman also pled guilty to driving without a valid license and possessing a forged instrument.

He was fined one dollar for driving without a license and given four years of probation on the other charges.

That probation just ended this past July.

Tuesday’s chase started in KCMO when investigators say Sherman backed up from a parking spot in a stolen truck and hit a police car in the area on an unrelated call.

Sherman is then accused of driving off, then dumping that truck and carjacking a maintenance worker before he was eventually caught.

Other criminal convictions for Sherman include for burglary and marijuana possession.

In September, he was charged in KCMO for receiving stolen property.

That court case, like the one resulting from Tuesday’s police chase, is still pending.



