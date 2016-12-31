Man in critical condition after shooting in KCMO

41 Action News Staff
9:09 PM, Dec 30, 2016
2 hours ago

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 4600 block of NE 83rd Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. 

At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of NE 83rd Terrace in Kansas City, Mo. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim outside the home. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appears the victim threatened the suspect with a mallet before being shot.

The suspect is the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-wife and the shooting happened at her residence, according to police.

Police said the suspect was questioned and released pending further investigation. 

