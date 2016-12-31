Man in critical condition after shooting in KCMO

Clear
HI: 41°
LO: 31°
HI: 47°
LO: 25°
HI: 52°
LO: 38°
Police said it appears the victim threatened the suspect with a mallet before being shot.
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 4600 block of NE 83rd Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night.
At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of NE 83rd Terrace in Kansas City, Mo. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a victim outside the home. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-wife and the shooting happened at her residence, according to police.
Police said the suspect was questioned and released pending further investigation.
------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: