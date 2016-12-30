Man murdered in Plaza Library garage was a father of two boys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police have identified a 27-year-old man as the victim in a deadly shooting on the South Plaza.

Kansas City police believe Ahkeem Hobby and the suspects chose the garage next to the Plaza Library as a place to meet.

Hobby's family told 41 Action News they don't know why the father of two would have been there. On Friday, they're planning for a funeral.

"He loves his children, he was with them all the time. He was a good dad and we loved him and we will miss him," Nancy Price, Hobby's mother, said.

Police responded to 4801 Main Street Thursday around 2 p.m.

“This was a sign of disrespect. You killed a father, you shot somebody and you left him to die in a garage," Glenn Smith, Hobby's uncle, said.

The murder shook Hobby's family to its core.

"He was a good guy and he was trying to find his way and we was behind it 100 percent of the way," Price said.

A motive still hasn't been determined.

"There is nothing that we can actively put her fingers on and say this is why," Smith said.

Hobby, affectionately known as "Bubba," leaves behind two sons, 18-month-old Alonzo and 6-year-old Deangelo.

"The youngest won't be able to comprehend, in fact I know he won't. The oldest boy you know it's going to take some work. It's not something that you can drop on a kid six years of age and say this is how it is," Smith said.

This deadly shooting marks Kansas City's 125th homicide as 2016 comes to a close.

"It's senseless. Something needs to be done and that takes us talking, it takes us coming forward, it takes us telling our children if you know something say something. This whole thing with snitches, it's hurting us," Smith said.

KCPD detectives continue to examine the evidence they've collected at the scene, including the security video from surrounding businesses.

As of Friday afternoon, KC Crimestoppers has received one tip regarding this case.

If you live in the area and noticed anything unusual around two in the afternoon Thursday call police or the KC Crimestoppers Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

