Man shot, killed in Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. - A man was shot and killed Friday night in Pleasant Valley.

Police were called to a shooting just before 10:30 Friday night on Brenda Lane.

When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound.

A person of interest was identified and interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending through Clay County.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

