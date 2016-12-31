Man shot, killed in Pleasant Valley

Clear
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 18: In this photo illustration, a Glock pistol with a 17 round magazine is seen on December 18, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The weapon is the same type that was used during a massacre at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass shooting. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. - A man was shot and killed Friday night in Pleasant Valley.
Police were called to a shooting just before 10:30 Friday night on Brenda Lane.
When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound.
A person of interest was identified and interviewed.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending through Clay County.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
