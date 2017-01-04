Man steals truckload of tires and rims from OP business

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a man who stole tires and rims from a local business on December 11.

According to surveillance footage, the man was driving an older black matte GMC truck as he left the business in the 4900 block of Mackey.

Police say the white driver took several tires and rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

----------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: