Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting, suspect flees in stolen vehicle

41 Action News Staff
9:34 PM, Jun 4, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 6800 block of College Ave. Sunday evening. 

Police were called to the area just before 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. 

According to police, the suspect shot the victim and took off with his vehicle. 

There is no description of the suspect or vehicle at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 41 Action News for updates as they are made available. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top