Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting, suspect flees in stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 6800 block of College Ave. Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area just before 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspect shot the victim and took off with his vehicle.

There is no description of the suspect or vehicle at this time.

