Mark Dupree takes over as Wyandotte County district attorney

Dupree was born in Kansas City, Kansas. He attended Wyandotte High School and the University of Kansas.
The 34 year-old minister says he loves his faith and God, but said the Constitution will guide his decisions in the courtroom.
"My faith will guide me in every decision that I make regarding my life. The law will guide me concerning my job," said Dupree. "I love my faith and I love God, but he also said render Caesar what is Caesar's. And so I will respect the Constitution."
Mark is married to attorney Shanelle Dupree. The couple has four children.