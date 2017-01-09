Mark Dupree takes over as Wyandotte County district attorney

Wyandotte County has a new district attorney for the first time in more than a decade.

Mark Dupree upset incumbent Jerome Gorman in the Democratic primary, becoming the first African American D.A. in the county's history.

Dupree was sworn in by his brother, Wyandotte County judge Timothy Dupree.

"I am a huge family man. There was no question that my family was going to play a strong part; they played a strong part in getting me where I am," said Dupree.

Dupree promised transparency and to be tough on crime to a room full of supporters at the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services Building.

"I will do everything in my power and within the law to make sure that no crime goes unpunished in Wyandotte County" said Dupree.

Mark Dupree vowed to fight crime and to serve the community after being sworn in. @WYCODAOffice @41ActionNews pic.twitter.com/Tobl1XMMOf — LisaBenson (@lisabensonkshb) January 9, 2017

Dupree was born in Kansas City, Kansas. He attended Wyandotte High School and the University of Kansas.

The 34 year-old minister says he loves his faith and God, but said the Constitution will guide his decisions in the courtroom.

"My faith will guide me in every decision that I make regarding my life. The law will guide me concerning my job," said Dupree. "I love my faith and I love God, but he also said render Caesar what is Caesar's. And so I will respect the Constitution."

Mark is married to attorney Shanelle Dupree. The couple has four children.

