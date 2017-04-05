The story of the poppy

Frost Advisory issued April 6 at 2:15AM CDT expiring April 7 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, Wright

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 6 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Carroll

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 3:47PM CDT expiring April 10 at 3:21PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 3:47PM CDT expiring April 8 at 6:24PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 3:47PM CDT expiring April 10 at 8:06AM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 7 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 8 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 8 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 9 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 9 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 6 at 8:53PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 7 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 6 at 8:53PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 10 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 10 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 7 at 8:30PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 7 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 7 at 8:30PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:23AM CDT expiring April 7 at 2:40AM CDT in effect for: Ray

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 2:39PM CDT expiring April 8 at 9:49AM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:21PM CDT expiring April 6 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:21PM CDT expiring April 6 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:19PM CDT expiring April 6 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:33AM CDT expiring April 7 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 2:02PM CDT expiring April 9 at 2:26PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 2:02PM CDT expiring April 11 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 2:02PM CDT expiring April 11 at 1:58AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 11:27AM CDT expiring April 8 at 1:54PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 11:26AM CDT expiring April 7 at 11:36PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:58AM CDT expiring April 6 at 6:08PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:33AM CDT expiring April 6 at 1:15PM CDT in effect for: Johnson, Pettis

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:21PM CDT expiring April 8 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:21PM CDT expiring April 8 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Platte