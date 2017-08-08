Metro teens draw hundreds of people to pop-up shop

LEAWOOD, Kan. -

A group of teens with sole: Max Schanker, his brother Nate, and Aiden Scurato.

After meeting on social media, the teens decided to create a pop-up store for sneaker lovers.

“If you go to L.A., Chicago, New York, there’s stores like this everywhere,” Schanker told 41 Action News. “And we thought maybe there’s a market for this.”

The teens leased a space and set up a pop-up store. More than 300 people showed up on the first day.

The teens quickly learned about supply and demand as sneaker fanatics showed up for the latest Yeezy’s, Adidas, Air Jordan’s, and more.

For customers like 13-year-old A.J. Diederich shoes mean individuality.

“Shows who you are," A.J. said. "Something people look at when you’re walking around.”

The three business owners have called their venture Hyped KC. They hope to have an actual storefront soon.