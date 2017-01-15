Missouri State freshman football player shot and killed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - A Missouri State freshman tailback was shot and killed in his hometown of Las Vegas Saturday night, according to a report by KY3.

Richard Nelson, 18, was shot at least twice during a street fight around 7:35 p.m. He was transported to Sunrise hospital where he later died.

The incident is being investigated and more details will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Nelson’s profile on the Missouri State Bears website says he earned second-team all-state honors as a senior running back and linebacker for Las Vegas Chaparral High School in 2015. He rushed for 558 yards and 10 touchdowns, catching 15 passes for 279 yards and 4 TDs as a senior.

He was majoring in Occupational Therapy.

