Missouri Supreme Court orders proposed minimum wage hike to be placed on KCMO ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a lower court's ruling and ordered that a proposed ordinance to increase the minimum wage be placed on the ballot.

The Missouri State Legislature passed a law to forbid cities from setting wage rates different from state guidelines. Many businesses believe the higher wages will hurt their businesses and the economy.

Fast food workers are celebrating the ruling.

Rev. Vernon Howard, Pastor of St. Mary Union Church and President of the SCLC in Kansas City, is calling the ruling a victory. Howard hopes the issue will be on the April ballot in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We are talking about the working poor who are trying to work and support their families and set the right example to their children, and they cannot make a living wage," Howard explained.

The SCLC President said he's confident there is enough time to wage a campaign to convince voters to support the minimum wage hike.

"We've already been campaigning and protesting and explaining our position for years, and leaders in this movement are ready," he added.

Kansas City leaders are reviewing the ruling and trying to determine if there is enough time to get the question on the April ballot.

