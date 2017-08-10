Missouri turns 196 years old on anniversary of admission to the Union

Although the tribes were very distinct from one another, they were forced to group together to survive when the disease wiped out great numbers of their people.
The tribes’ livelihoods came to revolve around bison and their migratory patterns, but they also utilized outside resources. Together, the Otoe-Missourias established trade relationships with the Spanish, French and other settlers. They are credited for creating the economy surrounding the Missouri River that’s still thriving today, and are the namesake of the river as well.
The Otoe-Missouria were forced to relocate to Oklahoma when the U.S. government created the Big Blue Reservation. The idea was to concentrate the tribe into a smaller area of the fertile farmland they inhabited to make room for European settlers.
Eventually, starvation and disease on the reservation led to their decision to relocate.
You can see a map of the former Otoe-Missouria territory here.