MLK celebration highlights need for development on east side

Supporters collected enough signatures back in October to put a one-eighth cent citywide sales tax increase on the April ballot. The money would support development on Kansas City's east side, specifically within the boundaries of 9th St. to Gregory Boulevard and The Paseo to Indiana Avenue.
"Now is the time to rise up and mobilize in a greater fashion," said Howard Jr.
The taxpayers we spoke to don't mind paying an eighth of a cent more, but some question where the money is really going to end up. Concerns supporters planned to address that at the Dr. Martin Luther King celebration Monday night.