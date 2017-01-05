MoDOT skips pre-treat for snow event due to light, fluffy snow forecasted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The prediction was one to three inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With temperatures forecasted in the upper teens when the flakes started falling, MoDOT decided not to pre-treat roads beforehand.

MoDOT Maintenance Superintendent Chris Sholl explained, "If it's a wet snow it'll stick to the ground. So if snow is going to stick to the ground, stick to the roadway, we do a pre-treat and that's going to put a barrier between the roadway and the snow which will help us take the snow off easier."

Wednesday's snowfall is expected to be light and fluffy.

There are more than 200 snow plows dispatched across the Kansas City district, working 12-hour shifts rotating at 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Each truck will cover about 200 miles in a work shift. After a short meeting when they come in, drivers go to their trucks.

MoDOT Maintenance Supervisor Ryan Davis added, "All the spreaders and plows are on. All they've got to do is go out."

Sholl said, "The whole idea for snow removal is to get the snow off the roadway. After a snowstorm, our goal is to make sure our roadways are in normal condition right after the storm."

Crews were positioned all over the metro before the snow started falling, the first plows were dropped up north. Overnight Wednesday, the plan was to drop a shot of salt on the roads for the morning drive if needed.

The drivers have a message for you before you get behind the wheel. Sholl said, "Leave early. Allow yourself enough time to get to where you need to be. We'll get you there. Just take your time."

