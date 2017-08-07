Neighbors fed up after more vandalism on murals at Scarritt Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A meeting will be held Monday evening to discuss the recent vandalism on the murals at Scarritt Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's been three years since the start of the Scarritt Elementary Mural Project. The Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association states recently the murals have been vandalized.

“You've got them everywhere,” Wesley Byers said, who lives in the neighborhood. “Just trying to be destructive of someone else's property. I got a detached garage and it's always getting tagged.”

Byers, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, said graffiti is, unfortunately, becoming the norm.

“They tag anything,” he said. “People just don’t care at all.”

The "Art, Vandalism and Community Pride: Help Protect the Murals at Scarritt Elementary" meeting will discuss how to protect the mural project and the community from vandalism.

The meeting, hosted by the Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association, will be held at the Kansas City Museum, at 3218 Gladstone Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64123.

It will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.